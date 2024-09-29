My main motivation is not the prizes – Alisson

Alisson Becker’s journey took him from Internacional in his homeland to Roma in Italy and on to Liverpool in 2018.

His honours with the Reds include the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup. A devout Christian, he puts his success down to his faith and work ethic.

“My main motivation is not the prizes, the trophies – my motivations come from inside,” said the 31-year-old, who is expected to return to the Liverpool side for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves (17:30 BST) following a two-game absence.

“My faith in God makes me work hard and better and want to be the best in what I do because I believe everything I do is a way to praise God. Winning trophies and awards makes me happy, but my motivation comes from inside, my family.”

Alisson has made 268 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, with 205 in the Premier League.

Since his top-flight debut on 12 August 2018, the Brazilian has prevented more goals in the Premier League than any other keeper, according to Opta’s figures on the metric.

Alisson has also kept 89 Premier League clean sheets, with only Manchester City keeper and compatriot Ederson managing more (97) in that time.

“I think it just some inner thing,” said Alisson. “The main part is hard work. I always like to improve myself. When I do a season that is my best season, this is the standard I need to go further.

“I like to focus on good positioning. If you have that, you are one step in front of the opponent. If you can act before [having to] react, it is better. I try to read the game as well, read the striker, look at his movements.

“I try to stay focused and looking at the ball. This makes me move the way I move and play the way I play.

“Here at Liverpool, I improved my one-to-one so much because we had so many one-v-one situations. I can react quickly because of the way I train. The best is still to come.”