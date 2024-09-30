Anioma State creation received attention at Kano constitution review retreat

By Nosa Akenzua

The just concluded retreat for the Review of the 1999 Constitution which was held in Kano, has come to an end. However, significant discussions were made during the closed technical session with senators and consultants.

Senator Prince Ned Nwoko during the two days of intense and detailed deliberations lobbied his colleagues on the need for consideration of bills for new states in the proposed amendment to the Nigerian constitution.

The Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau, who represented the Senate President led other members of The Special committee, including the Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who Chaired several technical sessions in the Retreat.

The Top table at the Retreat for the Review of the 1999 Constitution, of the 10th National Assembly, had Members of the Special committee for the Review. The Special Senate Committee is made up of one Ranking Senator per State; Ranking members of the House of Representatives led by the Majority leader of the House and Consultants to the Senate Committee.

READ ALSO: My main motivation is not the prizes – Alisson

*Distinguished Senator Prince Nwoko is a Member of this Special Committee of

on day one of the retreat, spoke passionately to his colleagues about the creation of Anioma State.

He also made a compelling case for diaspora voting. He emphasized the need to get Nigerians, in large numbers, all over the world, who are eager to participate in the nation’s democracy to vote.

He opined that diaspora voting is important, and that when our huge diaspora population all over the world are able to vote, it will be almost impossible to rig elections.

During the final session of Day one, the issue of imbalance between number of states in each geopolitical zone was discussed.

Undoubtedly , the process for the creation of Anioma State has taken a leap forward. Every bill that was considered during the retreat, having been put to scrutiny, will most likely have the advantage of not going through the process of second reading, but proceed to the public hearing stage. It was Proposed that the public hearing would be zonal.

The urgent need to utilize the constitutional review exercise to address the imbalance of having seven states in a zone while South East has only five states, by creating another South Eastern state was emphasized by the senators of South East extraction.

Noteworthy is the fact that other senators argued that while at it, the chance to balance all zones to have same number of states is an option to be looked into.

Ofcourse viability of states is an issue. Several states are already struggling. Anioma State stands out as the only State that made it to the table for discourse.

Making a compelling case Senator Nwoko explained that the viability of Anioma is guaranteed. Six out of the nine local governments proposed to make up the state are oil and gas bearing and would contribute a significant part of revenue for the proposed state .

In addition he cited the film industry in Asaba, Nollywood and its economic value as well as leading role in sports in the nation to be other factors that will undoubtedly support a viable, vibrant economy for the proposed state.

Senators made passionate cases for and against their positions on each of the bills, listed for consideration. Knowing that ultimately, voting will take place, on the floor of the Senate and the majority will take the day, each senator and member present, could be seen networking to push their positions and seeking alliances from colleagues.

Interest groups, prominent among them, groups seeking special seats for women were also present, actively engaging with members.

The Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau who represented the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Goodwill Akpabio, adjourned the meeting sine die.