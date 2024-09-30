Troops foil ISWAP insurgents’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Operation Hadin Kai, Sector 3, have foiled an attempted attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists along Magumeri – Maiduguri axis, in Borno State.

The troops also recovered a cache of ammunition from the insurgents in a tactical operation in the area.

Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osaba, Chief Military Information Officer, MNJTF, N’djamena, Chad, said this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said the troops executed a tactical ambush, neutralising the threat before the terrorists could wreak havoc on innocent civilians.

Osaba said the troops positioned themselves tactically along the terrorists’ path of movement, and engaged them as they emerged from a forested area on motorcycles.

“On sighting the troops, the terrorists attempted to flee but were met with a heavy barrage of gunfire.

“This decisive engagement forced them to abandon their weapons and motorcycles, disrupting their plan to unleash violence in the region,” he said.

He listed the weapons recovered to include two AK-47 Rifles, 51 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two magazines, 61 rounds of 7.62 NATO ammunition, parcels of marijuana, Tramadol, among others.