Lagos Governorship not a gift, PDP tells Seyi Tinubu

As controversy trails the rumoured interest of Mr Seyi Tinubu to contest the Lagos State governorship election in 2027, the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Bola Tinubu’s son the “governorship is not a gift”.

The rumoured mobilization for Seyi by different groups across parts of the country has flooded the social.media in the last one week.

This has sparked opinions for or against the rumoured ambition.

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP felt irritated by the unconfirmed news while describing it as irresponsibly falsehood.

The party vowed to resist attempts by President Tinubu or his proxies to impose Seyi through whatever political platform as the next governor of Lagos State.

Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Hakeem Amode, who bemoaned a situation where governorship seat would be a family heritage, said, “Lagos will not serve him.”

Amode emphatically said Governorship is not a gift”.

Even, the rumoured interest of Seyi irked members of the state ruling APC as a chieftain,

Joe Igbokwe described the endorsements as a ploy to undermine President Tinubu.

Igbokwe in a Facebook post said “Who are these faceless people pushing Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor? This is a needless distraction. To pull PBAT down is their target. Ruling Lagos is not the job of boys,” Igbokwe wrote.

Another APC chieftain in Lagos, Hon. Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, described the move as an intentional ploy to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

She noted: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working round the clock with his satire team for good and impactful governance in the country and all-inclusive leadership for all and sundry.

“The endorsement campaign is a launch of their youthful exuberance and a plot to undermine President Tinubu.

“For your information, the Lagos APC has distanced itself from the unfolding endorsement drama, insisting that the 2027 governorship election is not on its agenda.

“The focus is on the forthcoming Congress and Local Government Elections in 2025, urging members to prioritize unity and progress.

“This time, Lagos deserves a selfless, younger, and a real Lagosian who can relate to the struggles of the poor, the challenges of the middle class, the hopes of the business community, and the aspirations of partners in progress who want a prosperous Lagos State

Also, a youth group known as Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths rejected the endorsement saying the Lagos Government House is no.more meant for non- indigenes.

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor by a group known as Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, and the group is described as the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“The said Coalition sat in Owerri, Imo State and publicly issued the statement of endorsement.

“While we know Mr Seyi Tinubu has his democratic rights as a Nigerian, we condemn the ill-fated endorsement and describe it as anti-democracy and a deliberate move by some faceless individuals to deny indigenes of Lagos State the right to govern themselves in 2027.

“It is no longer news that since 1999, no true blood indigene of Lagos State has taken over the mantle of leadership in the State (except one), the marginalization which underscores the essence of democracy and an outright denial of the indigenes of Lagos State the right to govern themselves.

“We know as a fact that there will soon be vacancy in Osun State where Mr Seyi Tinubu can best exercise his democratic rights unhindered.

“And if the people of Owerri in Imo are also interested in benefiting from the experience Mr Seyi Tinubu has acquired in recent times, they can push him to succeed Governor Uzodinma.

“As for us there is no vacancy for non-indigenes in Lagos State in 2027. The marginalization is too much and the marginalization has led to the underdevelopment in the state,” the group said.