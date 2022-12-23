HoR to Buhari: Order CDS to flush out terrorists in Kaduna, Ebonyi

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently direct the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, General Lucky Irabor to initiate a coordinated joint security operations and provide area surveillance and support to flush out terrorists in Kaduna, Ebonyi states and destroy their camps.

Terrorists, had in fresh attacks on communities in Kaduna State, killed 37 people, abducted seven, including Chinese nationals who were rescued by Special Forces from the militants’ cell.

The bandits also attacked Malagum and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state where they also burnt down more than 100 houses.

Moving a motion of urgent national importance at plenary, on Thursday, the minority whip, Gideon Gwani, decried the terror attacks, urging humanitarian ministry to provide relief materials to the victims.

The lawmaker noted that these terror attacks have been going on without proactive measures initiated to avert this ugly terror attacks.

He lamented that the House passed several resolutions on similar motions and communicated them to all security agencies but unfortunately, no positive actions yielded.

Gwani warned that if no stringent measures are taken to safeguard the life of people, it might constitute threat to national security.

Similarly, the lawmakers while adopting a motion sponsored by Rep Mbakwe Livinus from Ebonyi state, condemned the gruesome killings of Ejike Egwu, Chukwuemeka Benjamin Ajah and numerous others whose lives were cut short by bandits and armed men terrorising Amaeze community of Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the State.

The House urged the Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to set up a joint patrol team to comb the farmland and forests to flush out terrorists displaying their perilous acts in the area.

