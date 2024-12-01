2027: Obi heightens consultations, meets Atiku in Yola

…join other Nigerians to mark American University of Nigeria’s monumental milestones

By Tunde Opalana

As speculative realignment of political forces ahead of 2027 thickens, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi boosts his consultation at the weekend with a breakfast meeting with a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Since both presidential candidates of the Labour Party and PDP were defeated by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, there have been agitation for a new political order capable of unseating Tinubu in the 2027 presidential poll.

While many pundits belief that a formidable front against Tinubu can be raised through reordering of broken pre- 2023 alliances in the PDP, others foresee an emergence of new political order that will cut across parties.

READ ALSO: Unconscious Patients Recover After Abia Govt…

This, it was gathered, might not be unconnected with recent moves across geopolitical zones by the former LP presidential candidate, Obi who has been meeting with key stakeholders.

A loyalists of Obi and one of the mobilizers of the Obedient Movement, however, told the Daily Times that the meeting was nothing but a brotherly camaraderie.

Peter Obi over breakfast on Saturday morning met with Atiku in Yola at his Yola residence in Adamawa State.

Atiku relayed this via a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

In the video captioned: “It is breakfast time with my friend, #PeterObi, in the ‘land of beauty”, both leaders, along with other guests, seated around a dining table, enjoying a meal and conversation.

This meeting is the latest in a series of post-election engagements between the two presidential contenders as they met also in May 2024.

Obi had been testing political waters by meeting with other leaders across political and ethnic divides.

He recently met with former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, which has been unsettling the political turf amidst speculation that he may be considering a grand return to

the PDP.

Recall that he left PDP a few days to the PDP presidential primary having gotten wind of his skin chances of getting the party’s ticket.

Obi joined the Labour Party which yielded ground and handed him the party’s presidential ticket.

He made a great impact as a first time contender and many pundits advocated a reunited of forces between Atiku and Obi for a possible contest in 2027 against President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Atiku, Obi, and others notable Nigerians unite to mark American University of Nigeria’s monumental milestones.

In a grand celebration of academic excellence and visionary leadership, the American University of Nigeria (AUN) marked its 16th Annual Founder’s Day and 20th Anniversary on a radiant Saturday.

The event brought together an august gathering of political figures, diplomats, scholars, and traditional leaders from Yola and beyond.

Hosted at the esteemed Lamido Aliyu Musdafa Commencement Hall, the occasion was graced by the presence of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and long-time political ally of Atiku, former Governor Peter Obi, who delivered the keynote address.

In a heartfelt message, the American Embassy in Nigeria, through Deputy Ambassador David Greene, conveyed its solidarity with AUN’s faculty and staff, expressing gratitude for the institution’s commitment to Yola and its surrounding communities. The Embassy also lauded the foresight of AUN’s Founder for his vision in establishing the university in this remarkable region, particularly for its impactful humanitarian initiatives.

In his address, AUN President Dewayne Frazier extolled the institution’s 20-year journey, crediting Atiku’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment. “Today we celebrate the fruits of two decades of steadfast vision,” he declared, emphasizing the collective achievements of the university’s dedicated staff, students, and alumni.

Among the poignant moments of the day, the AUN Honour Society recognized students for their outstanding academic accomplishments and their remarkable contributions to community development. Mr. Dan Okereke, Vice President for Academics, highlighted the Honour Society’s creation of an annual Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) competition in Adamawa State’s secondary schools, further cementing AUN’s commitment to nurturing future innovators.

During his stirring keynote address, Obi expressed heartfelt appreciation for Atiku’s personal sacrifices in championing education, a pursuit he described as “more of a calling than a venture for profit.” His address to the students was a clarion call to embrace leadership, hope, and the promise of a brighter future for Nigeria, despite its challenges.

Quoting the profound words of Chinua Achebe, Obi reiterated the timeless truth: Nigeria’s challenges are rooted in a deficit of true leadership. He underscored the qualities of a good leader—competence, compassion, vision—and urged the students to rise above tribal and religious divides. He further noted that the success of a nation is anchored in the health and education of its people, emphasizing that a strong education system is a cornerstone of societal progress.

In his reflection on Nigeria’s recent economic trajectory, Obi called upon the youth to forge a new path, focused on meritocracy and performance rather than tribalism or religion. “The future of Nigeria lies in the hands of our youth,” he declared, urging them to hold fast to the values of integrity and excellence.

Atiku, in his remarks, expressed profound gratitude for AUN’s journey thus far. “Today, we celebrate not only a milestone but a movement—a vision that has touched countless lives. This is but the beginning,” he said, acknowledging the contributions of key individuals who have helped shape AUN’s legacy, including Professor Robert Pastor, the university’s first Board Chairman, and Mr. Ahmed Joda, the pioneering Board members who have served over the years.