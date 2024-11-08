Keyamo tasks aviation professionals on solving problems

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Mr Festus Keyamo has charged various professional bodies in the aviation sector to focus on solutions to myraids of problems facing the sector

In his keynote address at the National Administrative Council (NAC)/ National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), held on yesterday in Abuja, Represented by the Permanent Secretary of ministry, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, commended members of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), calling on all Aviation unions to engage with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and airline operators in dialogue focused on problem-solving.

According to Keyamo, effective unionism can be as a stabilizing force within a struggling economy, especially within critical sectors such as aviation.

He said for unions like NAAPE, the focus should be on pursuing constructive engagement with stakeholders, advancing professional development, and enhancing safety standards.

He promised that, in partnership with unions, the Ministry of Aviation is committed to providing support for training initiatives that align with global standards.

Confirming that, the roles as pilots and engineers demand a high degree of expertise, the Minister reasoned that, it is in the nation’s best interest to foster a highly skilled workforce.

Advising that unionism should never compromise on safety, the Minister noted that, the lives of millions depend on the reliability and excellence of our pilots and engineers.

“By working closely with regulatory authorities, unions can advocate for the maintenance of aircraft and the highest safety standards, regardless of economic conditions. Safety is a non-negotiable element of the aviation industry, and it must always be at the forefront of our operations”, he said.

The Minister equally pledged that, government cannot ignore the financial constraints faced by airlines, which impact operational budgets, personnel recruitment, and salary structures.

This reality, he said calls for a unionism approach that is pragmatic and forward-thinking.

Advocating for collaborations, Keyamo said “Rather than viewing these challenges as adversarial, unions and management should adopt a problem-solving mindset. By working together to find innovative solutions—such as flexible work arrangements, cost-saving initiatives, and shared revenue incentives—unions can help prevent layoffs and business closures. This approach not only safeguards jobs but also strengthens the foundations of the aviation sector, ensuring that we can weather economic downturns and prepare for a future upswing”

“The Ministry of Aviation recognizes the critical role of this sector and remains steadfast in its commitment to address the challenges that impact its growth and sustainability. We are working on policies that aim to create a more enabling environment for investment, infrastructure development, and workforce training. Efforts are underway to strengthen our airports, improve navigation systems, and support airline operators with streamlined regulatory processes.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the occassion and the Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation, (NCAA) Capt Chris Najomo said that, the best way for every economy to succeed is by multisectoral collaborations

Capt Najomo who was represented by the NCAA Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu stated that, there cannot be balance without the unions because they have collective bargaining power of the workers.

He pointed out that, if absolute powers were given to the employers, we would have been in chaos by now.

Commending NAAPE, the DG said “I commend you for your awesome jobs you have done on your members. I assure you that, under Najomo’s watch, NCAA is experiencing a whole new trajectory. The level of his collaboration with the unions has been examplary. I assure you that NCAA stand with the union. We know the value of what you do. The management is with you all the time. Do not lose your aluta spirit or sell your members out”.

In his welcome adresss, President of NAAPE Comrade Galadima Abednego said the event was organized to sensitize stakeholders on the need for a robust management/ employer relations.

Stating that it is not only in Nigeria, that there is prevalence of struggling economy but all over the world, stressing that such phenomenon is characterized by inflation, job loss amongst others.

Canvassing for social dialogue amongst management and employees, Comrade Galadima said “social dialogue should be topmost in the list of management and employees. It is very good because it provides opportunities, creates an avenue to resolve issues in a roundtable manner. Productivity is increased, there is synergy and profit is maximized when there is social dialogue”.