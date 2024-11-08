Kogi seeks NEZPA support to establish Free Trade Zone

BY IDRIS AHMED

Kogi State Government has urged the Nigeria Export Promotion Zones Authority (NEPZA) to make the proposed Special Economic Zone proposed over ten years ago a reality.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, made the appeal when he visited the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NEPZA, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi in Abuja recently.

He disclosed that Kogi State Government has commenced processes leading to the establishment of a special economic zone with the status of a free trade zone to be located in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor.

Governor Ododo who was on a working visit to the Agency, seeking the support of the management was accompanied by top officials of the Kogi state government, said the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in the state is necessary to harness the abundant natural resources and to maximize the economic potential of the state.

He noted that Kogi state is located in a strategic location being a connecting point between the North and the Southern parts of the country endowed with numerous solid mineral resources in commercial quantities, arable land for agricultural production and top quality human resources awaiting to be tapped with the establishment of a special economic zone.

The governor stressed that the proposed special economic zone will transform the state into a major hub for economic activities in the country as well as creating thousands of jobs opportunities for Nigerians.

He promised that the state government would be put in place all necessary requirements as soon as possible to ensure the realisation of the project.

On his part, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi said the authority would support the Kogi State Government by activating processes that would lead to the timely approval, such as licensing and other assistance the state may require to secure the establishment of a special economic zone.

Dr Ogunyemi commended Governor Ododo for his handling of infrastructural development, welfare of workers and security of lives and property in the state.

Recall that, in line with procedures for the establishment of the proposed special economic zone, the Kogi state government had earlier allocated three thousand hectares of land in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor for the project to be funded by a Public Private Partnership arrangement.