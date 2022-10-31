ARCON warns on exposure of non-vetted Digital Ad

In line with the mandate to ensure that all forms of advertising and marketing communications in Nigeria conform to the stipulated ethical standards, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON has charged digital content creators to desist from exposing advertising messages without the approval of the regulatory agency.

Speaking on this development, the Director General of the regulatory body, Dr Olalekun Fadolapo stated that ARCON has observed that advertising messages are exposed to Nigerians on various social media platforms without the vetting and approval of the agency and that it will not hesitate to institute legal sanctions against defaulters.

He said: “What they have done is illegal and the regulatory agency will ensure the weight of the law is brought behind this. We are also going to reach out to the public, most especially the secondary digital space owners, skit makers and influencers on the need to ensure that all advertisement and marketing communications materials are approved before exposure”.

The ARCON boss who reiterated that the agency is not regulating social media but marketing communication messages on the platform stated that all kinds of unverified, immoral and obnoxious advertisements that cannot be exposed on traditional media have been subtly infused in skits and other social media contents.

According to him, the advertising regulatory body which is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring decorum in line with the advertising code of practice will move swiftly to curtail fragrant disregard for ethical advertising.

While affirming that the agency is committed to repositioning the industry for growth, he assured stakeholders of his unwavering determination and support for the creative works of content creators. He however stressed that their job must be within the confines of the law and ethical standards.

It would be recalled that the ARCON, recently instituted a N30 billion suit against Meta Platforms for the exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without vetting and approval of the regulatory body.

