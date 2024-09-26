Kebbi Govt. plans abolishment of multiple taxation

By John Bassey

Kebbi State government has introduced ‘a single demand notice’ aimed at abolishing multiple taxation to enable small and medium scale businesses to thrive and flourish.

The Director General, Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency, KIPA, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Kamba, gave this indication at a Forum on access to credit for micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurs, in Birnin Kebbi, this Wednesday.

Dr. Kamba explained that KIPA was established last year to boost investments in the state and encourage economic development.

“Small and Medium enterprises are key to economic growth, the incumbent administration of Kauran Gwandu is committed to the removal of all impediments to business activities, including multiple taxation”,

“The Governor has issued an Executive Order for a ‘single demand notice’ to allow a breathing space for small and medium businesses in tax payment”,

“KIPA was established to facilitate the creation of favourable entrepreneurship environment and ensure ease of doing business in Kebbi”,

“We are aware of the challenges faced by small and medium scale entrepreneurs in accessing credit facilities from finance institutions, we have assembled all stakeholders to this forum to reappraise the matter for obvious solutions”, Dr. Kamba remarked.

Opening the session, Kebbi acting Head of Service, Hajiya Aishatu Usman, said small and medium scale businesses played pivotal role in driving economic growth, innovation and job creation in the state.

“Kebbi State Government remains committed to the provision of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive”,

“The administration established KIPA to promote investment, enhance economic development and provide support to business enterprises”,

“This forum aligns with our mission to facilitate access to finance, a critical factory in unlocking the potential of small and medium businesses”,

The acting Head of Service made it clear that the Kebbi 2024 Budget prioritised initiatives that foster economic growth, including programmes aimed at improving access to credit for micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurship.

“We recognise challenges entrepreneurs face on the issues of funding and the government is committed to removing these obstacles”, the acting Head of Service, said.

Participants at the session comprised of Businessmen and women, Bankers, Micro Finance Houses, Investors, Financial Organisations and KIPA technocrats.

Presentation were made by Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDEAN and Nigeria Incentive Based Risk Sharing System, NIRSAL among others to participatinh MSMEs Associations and Private Manufacturers.