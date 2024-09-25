NPFL: Igali receives Bayelsa United Board

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

Bayelsa United chairman, Dr. Tarilaye Nwankwe alongside other board members on Monday met with the commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali at his office in Yenagoa.

This is the first time the board was meeting with the commissioner, Dr. Daniel Igali after their appointment last week.

Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali in his remarks, said the essence of the meeting was to familiarize before their official inauguration, urging them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibility.

According to him, every board member has his role to play in the board, expressing optimism that the board would deliver on their mandate.

READ ALSO: Osborn Nweze Umahi: A Business Leader Driven by Faith

Earlier, chairman of Bayelsa United, Dr. Tarilaye Nwankwe in an address of welcome, asserted that the board would give their best to the state, stating that their primary assignment as a board is to get result.

He maintained that the current board would continue to work in synergy with the Ministry of Sports Development in order to achieve its objectives at the end of the season.