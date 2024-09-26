Edo Decides 2024: LP Caucus alleges irregularities, condemned exercise

…says Obidient Tsunami ahead

By Tom Okpe

Members of the Labour Party, LP Caucus in the House of Representatives, has condemned outcome of the last Saturday Governorship election in Edo State, saying it was full of irregularities.

The Caucus also said the Obidient Tsunami is expected in the 2027 general election, despite riggings, which prevailed in the Edo election against their Party flag bearer.

In a press briefing by the 33 Member Caucus, led by Rep George Ozodinobi, Minority Whip, at the House on Wednesday, said the Party presented the best candidate, but was brazenly, rigged out of the process.

READ ALSO: NPFL: Igali receives Bayelsa United Board

“Our candidate, Barr Olumide Akpata, SAN, a renowned legal professional and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, garnered significant support from the electorate but, enemies of democracy thwarted his efforts and excellent standing in the election.

“We, members of the LP Caucus in the House of Representatives strongly, condemn outcome of the Edo State Governorship election, which many stakeholders, including election observers, civil society organisations, believe, does not reflect the true will of the people.

“It is on record that our leader and Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi campaigned vigorously for our Gubernatorial candidate in every nook and cranny of the State.

“Of course, the whole world witnessed the massive crowd that the Obidient movement pulled, wherever he went during the campaign yet; Chief Akpata was allocated paltry votes in a State where LP, just about a year and seven months ago, had one Senator and two House of Reps Members.

“This criminal enterprise aided by some elements of the State including security agents and even officials of the electoral umpire must be nipped in the bud, and must not be allowed to be replicated in any future election.

“Nigeria deserves a transparent electoral process, devoid of any form of interference from agents of the State, or any external force.

“To us, what transpired in Edo State on September 21, 2024 in the name of Governorship election is the highest theft of the season. The electorate were clearly robbed of their votes, will and wishes dashed.

“We want to state without mincing words that our Party is committed to democratic principles, and will not stand idly by, while the rights of our citizens are trampled upon.”

The Party further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to take immediate action to address these concerns and ensure, integrity of future elections, particularly the 2027 polls.

“Obidient movement tsunami is coming, no person born of a woman will stop us. The Commission must work tirelessly, to prevent similar discrepancies and uphold sanctity of the electoral process.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Edo State and reassure them that we will continue to fight for their rights and interests,” he added.