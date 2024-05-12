Wike reveals own strategy to destabilize Rivers State

…. says he is out to provoke Fubara into actions

The immediate past governor of Rivers State and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to intensify his efforts in destabilising the state.

The FCT Minister, who has been antagonising Rivers State vowed to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara “at the appropriate time.”

Wike spoke at the chieftaincy conferment ceremony of former Rivers East Senator, George Thompson Sekibo, in Ogu/Bolo local government area of the state over the weekend.

The former governor claimed he made a mistake by “supporting” Sim Fubara’s emergence as Governor, emphasizing that he is out to correct his “mistake.”

Despite Fubara’s provision of good governance in Rivers State, Wike insisted that he hasn’t “thanked” him enough for his “support.”

He also told the 25 lawmakers barred by Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, on Friday, from parading themselves as members of the state’s House of Assembly to disregard the court order.

He vowed that “no one” can remove the protégés in the state’s assembly despite the judiciary pronouncement.

Wike said, “My dear people, I came because I respect people who appreciate what God has done for them, who appreciate what God has used people to do for them. God does not come down, God uses people to help people. So when you’ve been helped, you appreciate them and then God will know you’ve also appreciated him.

“I have never told anybody to worship me. Nobody can worship man. All of us believe that we only have one God and is that God we worship. But as politicians, we appreciate people who have helped you… So where did the issue of worship come from?

“In life, when you’ve made a mistake, you say you’ve made a mistake. I have made a mistake. I own it up and I will say God forgive me. All of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time. I’m human being, I’m bound to make mistakes. My judgement can be wrong. Forgive me for making a wrong judgement.

“Let me say this clearly, the assembly lawmakers who decamped should not be frighten that anybody would remove you as an assembly member.”