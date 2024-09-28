Ini Edo sparks online buzz with engagement tales

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo has taken her fans by surprise after she announced that she has found love again and was ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams.

The actress who has kept friends and fans in suspense over her love life finally broke the ice that she is about to settle down with a yet to be identified lover six months after they started their relationship.

The 42 year actress announced this good news via her Instagram page which she tagged ‘My fairy tale wedding’, while she urged her fans and friends not to give up hope as she has been engaged three months prior to the wedding date.

“My fairytale wedding is almost here. To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, kove will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.”

“That bright Sunday morning six months ago, while on vacation, we crossed paths, and our lives never remained the same. Exactly three months later, you asked me to be with you forever. How did I get so lucky? They say, ‘Your flaws are perfect for the heart meant to love you.’ I now wholeheartedly believe this. One of three done.

Ini Edo was once married to American based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina, said she regretted getting into the marriage as she was forced by her family but the union only lasted from 2008 till 2014.

Ini Edo had in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa a couple of months ago said she cannot be in a toxic relationship as she would prefer a man with love, respect and kindness.

“I am single because I just want somebody that will really love me. I can’t be in a toxic relationship if you can’t give me that protective energy that allows me to respect you. I cannot be with a man that I don’t respect,” she had said when asked about her relationship status

As congratulatory messages flooded in, the actress’s fans were in for a shock. What seemed to be a joyous occasion turned out to be a cleverly orchestrated publicity stunt for a new four-part limited Africa Magic series.