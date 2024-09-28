Ben has apologised to me over accusation of sexual molestation- Handi

Big brother Naija evictee Handi, has opened up on the issue of sexual molestation leveled against another evicted housemate Ben, who has threatened to file a law suit against the sisters just to clear his name.

While clearing the air on the lawsuit threat, Handi said, the matter has been sorted out between him and Ben who apologized to her during the eviction party. She said she had thought of seeking redress for what she termed sexual molestation against Ben, but later changed her mind against this because of her relationship with him; moreover Ben also later apologized over the unfortunate incident.

She added that she would not hesitate to pursue the matter to a conclusive end if the matter is eventually taken to the law court by Ben.

”I still stand my ground on what Ben did, but I have forgotten about the issue. After the Saturday night party, he came and apologized to me, and I decided to drop the case,” She said.

You will recall that after his eviction from the house, Ben had in an interview on a radio station where he revealed that he was taking a legal action against Handi and Wanni regarding sexual molestation allegations.

Ben said, he was only waiting for the footage from the Big Brother Naija organizers, MultiChoice, regarding the incident so that he can go to court and prove his case.