Senate passes South West Development Commission bill

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Thursday passed the South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Special Duties presented by its chairman, Senator Kaka, Shehu Lawan (Borno Central).

Senator Kaka said the South West Development Commission is “charged with the responsibility of receiving funds, allocation from the federation account, donations for reconstruction of infrastructural damages and to tackle ecological, environmental and developmental challenges”.

The passage of the SWDC, if assented to by President Bola Tinubu will bring to 5 the number of development commissions in the country.

Already we have the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), South East Development Commission (SEDC), North West Development Commission (NWDC) and now South West Development Commission (SWDC).

The only zone out of the six geo-political zones in the country yet to have a development commission is the North Central zone. Already the bill for that of the North Central Development Commission is before the National Assembly.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over Senate plenary on Thursday, in his remarks after the passage of the bill commended the Committee on Special Duties and his colleagues for passing the bill.

Barau also commended President Bola Tinubu for recently assenting to the North West Development Commission and South East Development Commission and urged him to also assent to the South West Development Commission.