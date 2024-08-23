Ruthie reveals that Handi, Wanni have body odour

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Evicted Big Brother Naija star, Ruthie has revealed that twins Wanni and Handi have body odour. She made this revelation during her post eviction interview with the host Ebuka Obi- Uchendu. She recalled that there was a time during a game in the house, when a housemate made that observation.

Ruthie noted that one of the twins had arrived, and although the person couldn’t actually see them, the housemate could tell one of them was there by their smell.

Her words, “They stink, they smell. I’m not even making it up. There was a task we played. And they were like they want to know if you know your partner. When Wanni came or Hanni came, I know it had to be one of them. She said she could tell it was them because of their smell.

And if they were smart, they would have known that because we could hardly perceive any other persons. So why was yours so obvious? Even me, I smelt, I knew it was you. So when a person has body odour you can tell when the person works into a place.”