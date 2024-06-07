I’m not ashamed of sex on first date -Moet Abebe

Controversial actress and TV personality Moet Abebe said she sees nothing wrong in going to bed with a man that she is going on a date for the first time with. Moet said she has done it before and she is one individual that doesn’t regret any action she takes.

The actress disclosed this in the latest episode of the ‘Bahd And Boujee’ podcast, co-hosted by her and reality star Tolanibaj.

When asked by Tolanibaj if she would have sex with her man on their first date, she answered in the affirmative and admitted to have done it before without any regrets.

Moet replied: “Yes, why not? I have done it before. To be honest, I have no regrets. I don’t regret anything in my life. If I want you, I want you. And I’m also shameless.”

The curvy actress noted that she feels pained when friends begin to suspect her of snatching their partners, to which Tolani responded that it may be because she is heavily endowed and this can trip any gullible man.

“It’s because you are endowed. I can understand why they are insecure. Your backside is intimidating. But that is because they are also not sure of themselves.” Tolani chipped in.