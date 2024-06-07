Yet to fall in love, but I’ll with my eyes open – Tems says at 28

Beautiful Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, says she has never fallen in love with the opposite sex before. The singer said falling in love is one experience she would like to encounter as she would like to feel what it means to love and to be loved.

The 28 year-old singer noted that she doesn’t believe in the popular saying that love is blind, rather she will fall in love with her eyes open to know what she’s getting into.

The sultry singer made this revelation in the recent episode of Flow With Korty show.

She said, “I haven’t been in love. Loving someone for me is more of ‘I see you and I still want to be in your life. Even though you annoy me sometimes, I choose you and I choose you.’ I would like to love, to experience something deep, but really real not blind. I don’t believe that love is blind, I think if you really love someone; you’re loving them with your eyes open.

“I feel like people get infatuated and they call that falling in love. If you’re blind that is not love. Love is when you’ve seen the person, their yansh (buttocks) is open and you’re like, ‘I still want it. I still want that.’ I want someone to see my good and be like, ‘Yeah, give me some of that,” Tems added.

The singer who is physically endowed also added that she decided to change her style of dressing especially when going to the studios by wearing baggy clothes, so as not to distract or seduce producers. Terms said she almost lost confidence in her appearance because of the way producers look at her seductively anytime she goes to make music, so she decided to change her style of dressing.

“I used to not always like my body. I just didn’t understand a lot of things. I was going to a lot of studios alone, meeting people I didn’t know and had never met. I’ll message people to ask them to teach me how to produce music for people.

“So, because of my objective, which is just wanting to make music, if my being attractive is disturbing you and stopping me from achieving my goal, I am going to help you. So, when I go to the studio, I wear baggy clothes and I’m in my alpha mode because I want you to not be seduced by me.”