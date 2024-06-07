Accept that you aging, don’t be deceived by praises, Dee One warns Genevieve

Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Dee One has warned veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji, not to be deceived by peoples praises that she is always looking young, as he reminded her that age is telling on her seriously.

The former BBNaija housemate told the screen diva that those praising her that she is ageless are not telling her the truth, as she would soon become a grandmother.

The reality star aired his opinion via his Instagram handle, while reacting to a trending video of Genevieve dancing to Ayra Starr’s ’21’.

Genevieve’s sumptuous beauty made a lot of her fans to gush as they praised her for maintaining her beauty and looking young. Dee One said the actress ought to be told the truth that she has aged and if she doubts this, she should post a picture of the back of her hands and legs.

Deeone,“Every time Genevieve’s video or picture comes out, people always say she looks so young. That’s a lie. If you want to know whether she is old or young, it’s not by face through pictures or video where they usually wear makeup, it is either by the back of her hand or the backs of her legs.

“If Genevieve is truly young as claimed, I challenge her to post the back of her hands and legs. Madam Genevieve, you look your age. Don’t let them deceive you. Nigerians are deceitful.

“You look your age and there is nothing wrong with it. I am already growing grey hair. There’s nothing wrong with old age. Embrace it. Take up elderly people’s roles in movies. Play mother and grandmother roles.”