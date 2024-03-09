Why many Nigerian women may not get married – Reno Omokri

by Orji Onyekwere

Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has thrown a jab at Nigerian women for their money consciousness which he said, has been driving suitable men away from them.

According to the social critic, the money-loving habits of ladies especially those from the Southern part of the country is arbitrary, adding that Nigerian men are big catch for women from South Africa and Kenya.

Omokri made this observation via his X handle. He called the money-loving habits of Nigerian women, particularly those in the South, the “Industrial Money Obtainer culture,”

Nigerian men he pointed out, travel outside the country especially to African countries where they encounter other beautiful women who are not money conscious, because of this some of them hardly ever look towards Nigerian women especially those from the South.

READ ALSO: School Kidnapped: Minister appeals to security.

He gave the instance of the Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss who recently got married to his Ghanaian heartthrob. From his experience, Ghanaian women are easier to relate with compared to women from the southern part of this country.

Omokro wrote: “When Southern Nigerian men travel within Africa and outside Africa and encounter beautiful women, who are not money conscious, they quickly lose their appetite for Nigerian women.”

Nigerian men are considered a catch by South African and Kenyan women. We urgently need a cultural reorientation amongst our women. Especially in Southern Nigeria.

“The monetisation of relationships in Southern Nigeria is just too suffocating. I am well-traveled, and I am yet to see the level of commercialisation of romance I have seen in Southern Nigeria. I call it as I see it!”