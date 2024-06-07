Politicians won’t go to court if INEC, judiciary is fair, upright – Jonathan

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

In startling revelation, Ex- President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said that politicians in South Africa don’t go to court knowing fully well that both the electoral management body and judiciary will never be compromised.

According to the former President, many politicians would not have approached the court if the judiciary had been fair and upright in resolving election disputes in Nigeria.

Dr. Jonathan, who made the revelations on Tuesday in Asaba, Delta State during the inauguration of the state’s new High Court Complex, said: “If you lost election, you just have to wait for the next dispensation and needed not to go to court in South Africa.

“My thinking is that 50 per cent of those who go to court go to court because they felt they were cheated by the electoral management system; they were rigged out.

“When you feel naturally aggrieved, you have to go to court. So assuming the elections are properly conducted, they know they failed the election, but they feel they can use the judiciary to declare them winners.

“If the judiciary doesn’t declare who doesn’t win the election that they are winners, that many 50 per cent will not go to court.

“In South Africa, the electoral management body will never compromise, they all know. If you lose the election, you just wait for the next election. You don’t need to go to court.

“Because if you go to court, the judiciary too will compromise. So you will not get anything.”

The former President also praised the Delta State Government for its efforts in enhancing the working environment of judicial officers.

He also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his administration’s focus on infrastructural development, and his commitment to completing projects initiated by his predecessors.

He said the project, which was started in 1991, is proof of the government’s dedication to continuity and development.

“There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state. We expect anybody who takes over the government to continue them, and you are doing exactly that,” Jonathan said.