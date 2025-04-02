TTP urges FG to sustain ETO system, warns against corruption resurgence

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), the operator of the Electronic Call-Up System (ETO) for trucks at Lagos Ports, has urged the federal government to maintain its support for the system to prevent a resurgence of corruption in port access.

TTP’s Managing Director, Jama Onwubuariri, made this appeal recently in Lagos, reaffirming the company’s commitment to improving the ETO system since its inception in 2021.

He emphasized that sustaining ETO’s progress is vital for reducing congestion, eliminating extortion, and enhancing efficiency in port operations. Onwubuariri called on the government to strengthen its backing, ensuring all stakeholders align with the vision of a transparent, technology-driven port access system.

With continued government support, he noted, the ETO system could become a model for other African ports, fostering efficiency and transparency in cargo movement.

He also urged authorities to take firm action against any attempts to undermine the system and to uphold reforms that drive long-term economic growth.