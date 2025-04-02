April 3, 2025
image
Transport

TTP urges FG to sustain ETO system, warns against corruption resurgence

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 118 No comment
Truck, TTP

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), the operator of the Electronic Call-Up System (ETO) for trucks at Lagos Ports, has urged the federal government to maintain its support for the system to prevent a resurgence of corruption in port access.

TTP’s Managing Director, Jama Onwubuariri, made this appeal recently in Lagos, reaffirming the company’s commitment to improving the ETO system since its inception in 2021.

He emphasized that sustaining ETO’s progress is vital for reducing congestion, eliminating extortion, and enhancing efficiency in port operations. Onwubuariri called on the government to strengthen its backing, ensuring all stakeholders align with the vision of a transparent, technology-driven port access system.

RAED ALSO: Delta marks 100 years with renovated flight museum

With continued government support, he noted, the ETO system could become a model for other African ports, fostering efficiency and transparency in cargo movement.

He also urged authorities to take firm action against any attempts to undermine the system and to uphold reforms that drive long-term economic growth.

 

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

Railway

Lagos-Ibadan cargo rail service to ease road traffic congestion, enhance durability

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR
Truck, TTP

Most petrol tankers overaged, unfit for Nigerian roads, Expert warns

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR
FRSC

FRSC to enhance road safety with new office

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply