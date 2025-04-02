CVFF: NCDMB grants 10 local shipping firms access to $360m intervention fund

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) Mr Felix Ogbe, has given opportunities to 10 local shipping firms to access its $360million domiciled at the Bank of Industry, BOI for single digit.

This is unlike the controversial Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) domiciled under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) which has become inaccessible for local shipowners for several years.

The NCDMB boss gave the revelation during a panel discussion at the 2025 edition of the Maritime Business Roundtable Breakfast Meeting organized by Zoe Maritime Resources Ltd with the theme; ‘Maritime Logistics and Sustainability of the Ocean Economy’.

Ogbe who was represented by the General Manager in charge of Research, Statistics and Development of NCDMB, Mr. Silas Ajimijaye said that over 10 local shipping firms had accessed the Fund.

Ogbe said that since the Fund was being managed by the Bank of Industry, the default rate had been very low as more beneficiaries accesses the loan and pay back in no time.

He said that over 10 Nigerian shipping companies have accessed the NCDMB funds adding that Starz Marine Investment was one of the beneficiaries and also appreciated what NCDMB done to help them and other counterparts in oil and gas logistics chain.

Ogbe said that NCDMB was working with with several others adding that the fund kept growing.

He said that the fund was a loan but a single digit loan while facility could be much more because as stakeholders were using it, they were paying back.

According to him, this Fund is being managed by the Bank of Industry and every now and then, they provide report to show the progress of the intervention.

“In our law, the Act allows us to collaborate with other relevant government agencies to deepen local; content which we are doing with the Cabotge law to ensure compliance with the law,

“There is also the Nigerian Content Plan, NCP, which has to be in every contract arrangement to ensure what will be in such contract for Nigerians and how Nigerians can take over such contract jobs on the long run.

“The vessels In the manning vessel, you have to show how you make Nigerians understand your system and integrate Nigerians into your system.

“NCDMB also collaborate with international companies to train Nigerian seafarers and we also do a lot of advocacy and capacity building training to enhance efficiency in the maritime and logistics chain,”he said.

“We do what we call a gap analysis which have a clear data-driven scenario and recommend to government ways to bridge gaps among players in the maritime logistics chain.

“NCDMB also recognize partners NIMASA, NIWA, other institutions and industry players to collaborate to solve the problems.”Ogbe said

He said that NCDMB also provide internship opportunities and training for Seafarers and ensured sea time training.

Ogbe said that the NCDMB also established Maritime Vessel Categorisation System to ensure the number of people and their relevant to the particular vessels in operation.

Also in her presentation, Engr. Elsie Egwuatu, Head of Marine, NIWA, Lagos Office, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), was statutory regulator of the inland waterways across the country.

Egwuatu presented a paper titled: NIWA critical roles in promoting maritime logistics and the sustainability of the ocean economy by making operations on inland waterways safe and seamless.

She said that the authority resides on critical areas of concern currently including maritime accident, safety, delays, disruptions and navigational challenges which tackled headlong with huge assistance from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

She mentioned that NIWA has also ensured the development of indigenous technical and managerial skills to meet the challenges of modern inland waterways transportation.

Also in the round table discussion, the General Manager, Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, presented by Engr. Sunday Ukeme, Maritime Engineer, vessel Surveyor said LASWA had established a monitor and control centre in Falomo area of Lagos.

Emmanuel said that the monitoring center was established to monitor all the ferries routes across the state and also provide quick response for water accident.

He said LASWA had established watergards at various jetty terminals to ensure safety standards.

Emmanuel said that since 13 years ago that LASWA had employed 20 female professional staff working in various departments.

He said that LASWA had also established an empowerment programme for women in the reverine area called Water Hyacinth Programme on how to covert the weeds to useful products.

The LASWA boss said that instead of allowing water hyacinth to creat accident on the waterways that they cleared, dried and engaged trainer to teach women how to create office and home decorations.

“LASWA also assist the participants to sale the finished project and give them token to continue in the business, courtesy of the Lagos State Government.

“We have empowered over six reverine areas across Lagos, Badagry, Ikorodu among others,”Emmanuel said.

He called for need for the captain’s to upgrade their marching to reduce carbon emissions adding that LASWA was looking forward to seeing Highbridge engine operating on waters.

Also among the panellists, CEO, Global Energy and Logistics. Mrs Ruth Chukwukezirim, said freight forwarding profession involved multiplicity of contract and inter agencies involvement.

Chukwukezirim said that freight forwarding requires training and learning to enable you get along with the Nigeria Customs Service clearing procedures.

She said that freight forwarding profession was a male dominated adding that female occupies 15 per cent of the working population.

In his contribution, the Navy Captain, Olabode Teniola, from Naval Dockyard Ltd., urged LASWA to Collaborate with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to reduced water pollution by enforcing regulation to prevent the marine Exco system.

Teniola said that there was need to prevent oil spill disaster by preparing for clearing as soon as it occurs.

He called for action based public awareness adding that they had over 1,200 industrial attachment students presently at Naval Dockyard to promote and sustain maritime environment.

“Nigeria Navy also provides local content for development. Most of the ships do not have provisions for females but in the Nigerian Navy we have ships that can contain women, ”Teniola said.