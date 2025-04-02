Nigerian Shippers’ Council clarifies Onne Port charges

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has addressed recent allegations made by the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) concerning an increase in charges at Onne Port by the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT).

The Council has rejected these claims, describing them as misleading, and clarified that APFFLON’s exclusion from relevant discussions was due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

In an official statement, the NSC emphasized that the tariff adjustments implemented by WACT in 2021 and 2023 underwent comprehensive reviews and were approved after thorough assessments. These adjustments were aligned with industry standards and the prevailing economic conditions.

The statement read, “The tariff increases by WACT were subject to rigorous evaluation by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, as part of our regulatory function as the economic overseer of the port sector. All approved adjustments were designed to ensure fairness to both service providers and port users.”

The Council further explained that WACT engaged in extensive consultations with registered clearing agents at Onne Port, including major freight forwarding associations such as the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), and the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (ARFFN).

These discussions led to a mutual agreement that the tariff increase would be implemented in phases to minimize the impact on port users.

“Following this agreement, WACT initiated the first phase of the tariff increase, which was accepted by the stakeholders. The final phase of the increase was scheduled after a one-month and two-week notice to ensure adequate preparation and transparency,” the NSC added.

Addressing the concerns raised by APFFLON, the NSC clarified that the association had failed to obtain the necessary introductory letter from the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), which is required for recognition as an official agent. As a result, APFFLON was not able to participate in the stakeholder consultations, a situation attributed to their own non-compliance with regulatory procedures, rather than intentional exclusion by WACT.

The NSC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding fair practices and maintaining a competitive environment in the port sector. “We continue to support transparent operations and urge all stakeholders to engage constructively within the framework of established regulations to ensure efficient port operations,” the Council concluded.