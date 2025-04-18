April 19, 2025
Governor AbdulRazaq Receives New Kwara CP

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR
AbdulRazaq

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has received the new Commissioner of Police for the Kwara State Police Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, to the State at the Government House, Ilorin.

While receiving CP Adekimi, Governor AbdulRazaq assured the State Police Command of the continuous support of the Kwara State Government under his leadership in ensuring the state maintains its most peaceful status.

CP Ojo Adekimi assured the Governor of the maximum cooperation of the Kwara State Command in ensuring the peace aiding geometric development across the state isn’t disrupted.

The new Kwara Commissioner of Police had served in different capacities within the state command before being promoted to Commissioner of Police, CP.

