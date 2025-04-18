Let Easter Inspire Peace and Purpose — Gov Ododo tells Kogi People

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has urged the people of the state to embrace the spirit of Easter as a time for deep reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to peace and collective progress.

In his Easter to the people of the state, the Governor described the season as one of hope, sacrifice, and the triumph of light over darkness. He extended his warmest greetings to Christians across Kogi State and beyond, while encouraging all residents to draw inspiration from the values that Easter represents.

“Easter is not only a time of joy and celebration, but also a moment for sober reflection on the values of sacrifice, love, unity, and renewal,” the Governor said. “Let us use this sacred season to pray fervently for the unity and prosperity of our dear State and our beloved country, Nigeria.”

Governor Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a safe, inclusive, and prosperous Kogi State, adding that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

He also expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, calling on Kogites to support the President’s bold reforms aimed at repositioning the nation for long-term growth and stability.

“Kogi State remains steadfast in its support for Mr. President’s efforts to reposition the nation. We are confident that his leadership will yield lasting progress for all Nigerians,” the Governor assured.

The message concluded with prayers for peace, stronger bonds among communities, and renewed hope for all citizens of the state.

The message which was personally signed by the Governor, he reiterated his pledge to lead with humility, vision, and a deep sense of duty to the people.