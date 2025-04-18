VP Shettima urges enhanced collaboration among MDAs

By Ihesiulo Grace

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has called for strengthened collaboration among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and members of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to create a more favorable business atmosphere in the country.

Speaking at the closing session of the PEBEC Retreat for MDAs and Reform Champions in Abuja yesterday, Vice President Shettima highlighted the importance of cooperation to position Nigeria as a prime destination for investors.

“This retreat, convened by PEBEC, which I am honored to chair, aims not only to assess reform progress but to foster a crucial aspect: synergy,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Presidency affirms active engagement amid Tinubu’s absence

He emphasized that the complexities of government operations cannot be addressed in isolation, urging MDAs to collaborate effectively, as the challenges they face are increasingly interconnected.

Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), praised PEBEC for organizing the retreat, noting it provided an invaluable platform for peer review and constructive dialogue among federal appointees, aimed at enhancing institutional performance and reform outcomes.