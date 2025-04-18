Senator Moro’s International Scholarship Scheme, Concluded

…sent delegation to attacked areas, Otukpo, Akpa-Otobi by herdsmen

By Tom Okpe

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator, representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Patrick Moro international scholarship selection processes has been concluded.

The selection process, which held at Leach Hotel Otukpo, on Wednesday was witnessed by Ochetoha K’Idoma Youth-Wing-worldwide, Benue State University Students’ Union President representative, NUIS President, Civil Society Representatives; Comrade Lordsam Ogbole and Comrade Kelly Ogaba.

Others are, Anderson Iji, Paul Tion, Makurdi Local Government Chairman, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, representatives, State and National level, traditional rulers; Chief Dr John Eyimonye Och’ Otukpo and HRH Chris Ejalli Second Class Chief, Obi.

The scholarship is meant for indigent students to pursue higher education abroad, to enhance their academic and professional prospects.

During the event, a minute silence was observed in honour of those killed at Otobi-Akpa by marauding herdsmen.

Amongst the successful candidates are Five, 5, recipients from Ado Local Government Area, Four, 4, from Agatu, Six,6 from Agatu, Six, 6 from Apa and Five, 5, from Obi.

Others includes Seven, 7, candidates from Ogbadibo, Five 5, from Ohimini, Seven, 7 from Oju, Ten, 10, from Okpokwu, and Six, 6, from Otukpo Local Government Areas, respectively.

According to Hon George Alli, Senior Liaison Assistance, SLA, in the Senate President office, Sesugh, Raphael Tarkumbur, and Gbamwuam Barnabas also, emerged beneficiaries from Gboko and Guma Local Government Areas.

Successful candidates without international passport are advised to send their information to Whatsapp number, O8032982254 or oneworldallianz@gmail.com.

Recall that the Daily Times, reported that the Senator, representing the Zone C, Senatorial District in the Senate, announced provision of International Scholarship to Indigent students in the Zone.

Meanwhile, Senator Moro, responding to the recent herdsmen attacks in Otukpo and Otobi, Communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, sent a delegation Tom visit the affected areas to assess the situation and offer support.

The attacks which have left the two communities in distress, prompted urgent action from the Senate Minority Leader.

Senator Moro, on official duty outside the country, during the attack, expressed deep concern, over the attack condenmed the dastardly acts of the herdsmen, emphasizing, “need for immediate intervention to restore peace and security in the affected areas.”

The delegation met with the Community Leaders and victims of the crisis, making donations of some basic needs, to assist

those, impacted by the violence and to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

The senator reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of his constituents, promising to work closely with security agencies to prevent future occurrences.

The delegation, led by Alli, also has Deputy Speaker Benue State House of Assembly, Egli Johnson Ahubi, former Deputy Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Williams Ogbole, former GM BENSESA, Solomon Onah, former Member Benue State House of Assembly, Okanga Okponya-Ode, Igoche Ajaka amongst others.