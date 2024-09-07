FMDQ Group boosts youth financial literacy at 2024 summer camp

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

FMDQ Group PLC, through its flagship CSR initiative, FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next), successfully wrapped up the 5th edition of its Summer Camp Programme in Lagos, held from August 7 to 30, 2024.

The explained that the program aimed to strengthen financial literacy among primary and secondary school students, equipping them with essential knowledge of financial markets and fostering an early understanding of savings, investments, and market participants.

This year’s camp hosted 130 students, aged 8-16, from diverse backgrounds. Held at FMDQ’s Exchange Place business complex, the fully-funded program provided two streams of learning, including interactive financial exercises and tours of FMDQ’s facilities.

Students had the opportunity to engage with FMDQ Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, and other senior executives, gaining firsthand insight into the world of finance.

Secondary school participants were also immersed in currency trading through FMDQ Q-Hub’s trading simulation platform, where they managed virtual portfolios in real-time. Top performers in this competition were rewarded with prizes such as laptops, tablets, and future internship opportunities at FMDQ Group. Primary school participants were also celebrated, with awards for the top three finalists in each stream.

Beyond finance, the program included talent shows where students showcased their creativity through music, dance, and drama. This balanced focus on education and personal development earned praise from parents and participants alike. Mrs. Temilola Ademiluyi, a parent of three attendees, noted the program’s ability to combine financial education with fun, helping her children grow in confidence while learning life skills.

Michael Iwuchukwu, a secondary school student from Enugu State, shared his excitement about learning key financial instruments like bonds, stocks, and derivatives, as well as the importance of savings and investments. He also valued the connections he made with students from different backgrounds.

Commenting on the program’s success, Group Chief Operating Officer of FMDQ Group, Ms Kaodi Ugoji, applauded the enthusiasm of the participants and emphasized the importance of blending theory with practical experience. She thanked the students and their families for their trust and support.

Since launching in July 2018, the FMDQ-Next initiative has impacted over 1,182 participants through various educational programs, including Summer Camps, Virtual Financial Literacy Sessions, Trading Challenges, and Internships. FMDQ Group remains committed to empowering young minds with the tools and knowledge needed for a financially literate future.

As Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, FMDQ Group continues to provide services across debt capital, foreign exchange, derivatives, and equity markets through its subsidiaries. As a sustainability-focused entity, FMDQ operates Africa’s premier Green Exchange, leading the charge towards a sustainable financial future.