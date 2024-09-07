Africa Breakfast Convos: Allison, BHM drive sustainable growth, social impact amid $53bn African investment surge

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Amid a surge of $53 billion in African investments, global communications consultancy Allison and Africa’s leading public relations firm BHM have teamed up to launch “Africa Breakfast Convos” at UNGA79.

This exclusive event, set to take place in New York City, aims to drive sustainable growth and social impact across the continent, bringing together key leaders from business, government, and various sectors to explore Africa’s vast potential for development and global influence.

As Africa navigates complex geopolitical challenges while embracing promising economic opportunities, the continent is at a pivotal moment for growth.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) announced 73 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects worth over $53 billion in Africa last year alone, signaling rising interest in sectors like technology, renewable energy, and healthcare.

With these developments in mind, global communications consultancy Allison and Africa’s leading public relations firm BHM have partnered to host an exclusive event during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

The event, titled “Africa Breakfast Convos,” is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2024, at the World Trade Center. It will bring together business leaders and public sector representatives from key African industries such as telecommunications, finance, entertainment, government, technology, and trade. The purpose is to discuss Africa’s potential for growth, explore economic opportunities, and highlight the continent’s role in driving global sustainable development goals.

Africa’s youthful demographic – with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa’s population under 30 and projections showing that one-fifth of the global population will be African by 2030 – is capturing global attention. “Africa Breakfast Convos” will spotlight this demographic advantage, showcasing the continent’s dynamism and emphasizing the opportunities for investment and growth.

The event will feature panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking sessions, focusing on topics like technology, big business, pop culture, the creative economy, soft power, and geopolitics. These conversations will highlight the innovation and expertise emerging from Africa while fostering collaborative partnerships for future development.

Claudine Moore, Managing Director, Africa at Allison, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The ‘Africa Breakfast Convos’ offers a unique platform to bring together influential voices and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond. As we convene during UNGA, we aim to spark meaningful dialogue that will drive sustainable growth and social impact for Africa.”

Femi Falodun, Executive Director at BHM, added, “Africa is a land of opportunity, and this event highlights its potential for investment and collaboration. By showcasing the continent’s energy and progress, we aim to inspire partnerships that will contribute to shared prosperity and sustainable development.”

The “Africa Breakfast Convos” aligns with the overarching theme of UNGA79, reinforcing Africa’s critical role in global progress. It will focus on the significance of public-private partnerships and collaboration with the African diaspora to drive sustainable development across the continent.