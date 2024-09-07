Afreximbank, The Africa Center to launch Africa diaspora hub

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The Africa Center and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) are set to launch the Afreximbank Africa Diaspora Center (AADC), a pioneering initiative aimed at strengthening the connection between Africans on the continent and those in the Diaspora.

The AADC will serve as an institutional platform to bridge the gap, facilitating the exchange of Africa-focused information and enhancing economic opportunities for Africans worldwide.

The official launch will take place at the 2024 Future Africa Forum on Monday, September 23, 2024, at The Africa Center in New York. This new initiative advances The Africa Center’s mission to engage with contemporary Africa and shift global understanding of the continent’s role, while also aligning with Afreximbank’s vision of empowering Africans to tackle current challenges and build opportunities for future generations.

Through this collaboration, the AADC aims to be a catalyst for critical discussions on Africa’s global influence, particularly as the African Diaspora continues to shape policies and cultures worldwide.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Africa Center, Dr Uzodinma Iweala, emphasized the significance of this initiative, highlighting its role in deepening global connections and fostering a greater understanding of African innovation.

On his part, the Afreximbank’s President, Professor Bennedict Oramah, echoed these sentiments, calling the African Diaspora a “significant economic bloc” and underscoring the importance of deepening socio-economic engagement between Africa and its Diaspora.

In conjunction with the launch of the AADC, The Africa Center will also debut the exhibition Points of Resonance: Contemporary Photography in Africa on September 18, 2024, featuring the works of twelve artists from across the continent and the Diaspora. The 2024 Future Africa Forum will feature panel discussions, guest speakers, and a celebration of African fashion, music, and cuisine.