FCT Minister tasks APC members on unity, grassroots mobilization

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain united and committed to the party’s growth, emphasizing the need for grassroots mobilization and active youth and women participation in party affairs.

Speaking at a crucial stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, Mahmoud lauded the tireless efforts of the party’s leadership at all levels, recognizing their role in solidifying APC’s dominance as the ruling party.

She also commended the achievements of the party, particularly in the FCT, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Mahmoud stressed that unity remains APC’s greatest strength, urging party members to put aside personal interests and resolve internal disputes through dialogue and respect for party supremacy.

“In the FCT, our party has made remarkable strides in governance. We have witnessed notable achievements in infrastructure development, security, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, among others.

“These achievements are a testament to the effectiveness of our party’s policies and the hard work of our elected representatives and Area Council chairmen,” she emphasized.

Mahmoud also highlighted the importance of strengthening grassroots mobilization, encouraging more active participation of youths and women in party activities.

She called for transparency and fairness in all party affairs to sustain the party’s dominance and credibility.

She reaffirmed her belief in APC’s ability to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians, stressing that the party’s collective resolve would determine its future success.

“Our collective resolve is key to sustaining the dominance of APC as the ruling party. We can continue to deliver dividends of democracy to our people and build a stronger, more prosperous nation,” she declared.

Speaking in the same vein, FCT Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Abdulmalik Usman noted that the meeting served as a platform for party stakeholders to assess progress, review strategies, and strengthen internal democracy as APC looks ahead to future electoral challenges and governance responsibilities.

While acknowledging the tireless efforts of all members, he also harps on unity among party leadership at all levels-national, state, local governmen, and ward levels.

“The dedication of all members has continued to solidify APC’s position as the ruling party and the preferred choice of the people.” He said