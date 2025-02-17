Allegations of forgery of primary election guidelines false – PDP

…accuses opposition of plot to create scandal, discredit party

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as sensationally misleading, reports in a section of the media suggesting that its primary election guidelines have allegedly been compromised by forgery.

The party stated in clear and unequivocal terms that its primary election guidelines have not by any means whatsoever been compromised by forgery as being peddled in the said reports.

National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba in a statement dismissed the allegation as unfounded and plot by detractors of the party to bring PDP into disrepute.

Ologunagba said the PDP has been made aware that the misleading reports “are at the instance of certain resentful individuals who, as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are desperately seeking ways to create a scandal, discredit the integrity of PDP’s internal processes and bring the Party to public ridicule.”

According to him, the party is shocked “by the level of desperation being displayed by these individuals reportedly with the backing of a particular top official in the APC administration who had on several occasions vowed to destroy the PDP to enable the APC entrench a totalitarian and oppressive one-party system in our nation to the resentment and detriment of Nigerians.”

He said the PDP has also been made aware of the involvement of these disgruntled individuals in “inducing disagreements in some chapters as well as the intimidation, threats and police harassment of some officials, staffs and members of the party.”

The party, he added, is “appalled by the scandalous and reprehensible attempt by these desperate individuals to drag the police and a magistrate Court in Abuja into the Party’s internal affairs despite pronouncement of various Courts of higher hierarchy including the Supreme Court stating that issues touching on the nomination of candidates for elections are strictly internal affairs of political parties over which the courts have no jurisdiction.

“The PDP remains strong, undeterred and will continue to firmly resist any onslaught or machination by anti-people forces who are seeking to destabilize our Party, emasculate opposition, undermine the nation’s democracy and instill an oppressive one-party regime against the Will of the people.”

The PDP reassured all members and teeming supporters that its primary election guidelines have not been compromised by forgery and such reports of forgery should therefore be disregarded.