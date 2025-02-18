PDP: Deputy Youth Leader knocks Wabara for commending Gov. Otti

…asks BoT to discipline its chairman

By Tunde Opalana

Struggling to wriggle out of trouble waters, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) crisis gets messier by the day as chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara has been condemned for his favourable comment in support of the Abia State governor, Alex Otti who is a member of the Labour Party.

Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor quipped the BoT chairman over comments he made on Sunday at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, during the 80th birthday celebration of former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Godswill Emelike Okoro.

Wabara was said to have acknowledged infrastructural development in the state by Governor Otti’s administration.

He was quoted to have said “even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia!”

The former Senate President made reference to his purported suspension from the party saying no one could suspend him from the party for commending good governance.

He insisted that he would continue to appreciate Governor Otti for his contributions to Abia State’s development and that no one can expell him for speaking the truth.

He added that Governor Otti, whom some political stakeholders had opposed, is now leading the state’s recovery from years of misgovernance

Wabara “before becoming a PDP card-carrying member, before becoming an NRC card-carrying member in this state, I, Adolphus Nduneweh Wabara, was first and foremost a citizen of Abia.”

The Daily Times recalled that last week Tuesday, Wabara was suspended by the Abia State chapter of PDP led by Abraham Amah, for anti-party activities and also for endorsing Governor Alex Otti for a second tenure barely five months into the governor’s administration in October 2023..

The party’s Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor knocked Wavara whose utterances he blamed on either old age or personal gain.

He insisted that Wabara must be queried by members of BoT for marketing Governor Otti against the interest of his party, the PDP.

Osadolor said: “It is either old age is catching up with Wabara or personal gains is guarding his utterances. The man who holds a distinguish honour of being the chairman of the conscience of the party, which is BOT; There are some words he is bound to say and there are words he is not supposed to say publicly.

“He should be seen at any point in time to be the chief representative of the PDP at any fora. He should be the one, which can compels the course and market the PDP but rather, he has made it a stock in trade to praise Alex Otti to high heavens because of what he stands to gain from Gov. Otti, forgetting that his party has candidates and his party has a major stake in Abia.

“Alex Otti came with the hurricane of the last elections. The state was ruled by PDP, so, I wonder where this one love he has for Gov. Otti is coming from, which is for personal gains. I think the man has lost the locus to be made the Chairman of the BoT.

“And when he said that they feel they can expell him, he should not wait to be expelled or further embarrassed or asked to leave, he should honourably leave now that it is clear that he has found pension and gratuity in the works of Alex Otti.

“But for the chairman of the conscience of the party, to be playing this role is most unfortunate. This is an irresponsible act and it is a clear message to the leaders of the party, the PDP that he doesn’t take his job seriously.

“Wabara is the one that should not be taken seriously. Old age has different ways of affecting people. PDP on its own is competent to winning elections for Nigerians and for the platform, but for the likes of Wabara, who wants to be PDP in the morning, Labour in the afternoon and APGA at night, well, it’s good that Nigerians have already known him for who he’s.

“It is unfortunate, it’s self serving at best, it’s despicable, even the BoT members should by now query Wabara and even invite him to come and explain why he has taken it upon himself to bring that exalted position to public ridicule by his utterances.”