Senators Wives Association mourn demise of Senator Plang’s wife

The Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria, has described the death of one of their colleagues, Professor Janet Plang as sad and shocking, noting that her contributions, warmth and wisdom will be remembered and deeply missed.

A statement issued by the President of the Association, Dr (Mrs) Unoma Akpabio, described Professor Janet Plang as “our beloved and distinguished sister, who was a woman of grace, intellect, and compassion — a true pillar in our circle and beyond. Her contributions, warmth, and wisdom will be remembered and deeply missed”.

Mrs Akpabio on behalf of the association, pray for the repose of the soul of their departed colleague and God to grant the husband, Senator Diket Plang, the children and loved ones, she left behind, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Professor Janet’s remarkable life, Akpabio noted, was marked by her compassion, humility, and dedication to the academia. Her contributions to the University of Jos and the Nigerian academia have left a lasting impact.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. let us continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult times.”