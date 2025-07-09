FG pegs University Admission age at 16

By Tom Okpe

The Federal Government has pegged the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions at 16 years.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Mauruf Alausa, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the 2025 policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

He said: ”This policy decision reflects a balance between cognitive maturity and academic preparedness.16 years is non-negotiable,” he said, noting that, “provisions existed for clearly documented and justified exceptions like gifted children with accelerated educational progress.”

He warned institutions against attempting to circumvent the rule by altering age records, stressing that such acts would attract sanctions.

The minister also unveiled new measures to curb scourge of examination malpractices, which he described as a ‘cancer,’ undermining merit and eroding confidence in Nigeria’s education system.

He also, announced the establishment of a Central Examination Malpractice Unit within the Federal Ministry of Education, stating that, “it would be chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Abel Enitan.

The Minister also, pointed that the unit would serve as a national clearing house for documenting and reporting malpractices cases across all levels of education.

“This central database will be accessible to all institutions. It is our hope that this will reduce the tendency to engage in malpractices, as offenders will be appropriately tried under the Exam Malpractices Act,” he added, confirming Government’s support for WAEC and NECO to adopt computer-based testing to curb malpractices.