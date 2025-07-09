FG to reposition Cooperative Societies to enhance community wealth

By Tunde Opalana

The federal government has taken proactive steps to reposition the Cooperative Societies as a tool for community wealth creation through the implementation of the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme (RH-CRRP).

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated this during the Commemoration of the 2nd United Nations International Year of Cooperatives (IYC), held at the Shehu Musa Yardua Center, Abuja, recently.

Ogbuagu Charity Chika, Principal Information Officer on behalf of the Director, Information in a statement in Tuesday said Dr. Abdullahi revealed that Cooperative Development has been prioritized as a strategic tool for poverty eradication, rural transformation, and inclusive growth.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

The Minister pointed out that “Cooperatives today represent over 1 billion members worldwide, operating in over 100 countries, and providing over 280 million jobs — that’s almost 10% of the world’s employed population.”

He stated that ‘in Nigeria, cooperatives are actively transforming lives across the agriculture, housing, credit, transportation, and trade sectors. We currently have over 370,000 registered cooperative societies with millions of members working to boost rural livelihoods, improve agricultural productivity, and expand financial inclusion — particularly among women and youth’’.

He outlined the key components of the trans-formative programme to include

Policy and Regulatory Reforms to improve Governance, Accountability, Ease of Doing Business for Cooperatives, Digitalization of Cooperative Registries at both Federal and State levels, Capacity Building for Cooperators, Cooperative Officers including Service Providers focusing on Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, and Enterprise Development, among others.

The Minister lauded the Renewed Hope Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a clear vision in the cooperative sector and his initiative tagged the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme (RH-CRRP).

Dr. Abduallahi further revealed that the National Stakeholders Validation Workshop, will hold on 30 to 31 July, 2025 in Abuja, whereby Cooperative Leaders, Development Partners, and Stakeholders would deliberate and provide final inputs on the Programme.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, represented by the Director II, Agricultural Lands and Climate Change Management Services, Engr. Mohammed Bello stated that ‘’cooperatives have long played an indispensable role in boosting food production, enhancing market access, promoting financial inclusion and ensuring food security’’.

In attendance were Members of Cooperative Societies of Nigeria and other Relevant Stakeholders in Agric Sector.

Highlights of the event were the decoration of Hon. Minister of State as Grand Patron of the Cooperative Movement in Nigeria and Permanent Secretary as Patron of Cooperative Movement in Nigeria.