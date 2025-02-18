Gbajabiamila inspires many Nigerians, Abbas commends predecessor

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has paid glowing tributes to his predecessor and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying the latter’s leadership style has inspired many Nigerians.

The Speaker made this known at the Capital Club in Lagos on Sunday, at a reading and signing ceremony for a book, ‘Behind the Curtain: Femi Gbajabiamila, A Leadership Story.’

Speaking on Gbajabiamila who was Speaker of the 9th House between 2019 and 2023, Speaker Abbas said he had the privilege of working alongside the Chief of Staff to the President for over 12 years in the House, and their journey together has been marked by mutual respect, shared challenges, and a steadfast dedication to Nigeria, even during the most trying times.

“Femi’s leadership has not only transformed the House of Representatives, and the National Assembly at large, but also inspired countless Nigerians to serve with integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to the common good,” Speaker Abbas said.

READ ALSO: Allegations of forgery of primary election guidelines false – PDP

According to a press statement released by the Speakers Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Musa Krishi in Abuja, on Monday, the Speaker recalled that on the first encounter, Gbajabiamila may appear to be an intimidating figure, exuding a superior intellect, vast knowledge, and an impressive breadth of experience yet, “beneath that formidable exterior, lies a soft, compassionate, and deeply empathetic leader, one who is always ready to listen, understand, and offer support with genuine, care.”

While describing Gbajabiamila’s legislative career, which began in 2003, as one of the longest and most distinguished in the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas recalled how the Chief of Staff to the President rose through the ranks, from Minority Leader to Majority Leader and ultimately, Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

“Femi has not only prepared himself for leadership but has also set a standard for us all,” the Speaker stated, stressing that in a National Assembly where turnover is high and institutional memory is often lost, “Femi’s enduring career stands as clear evidence of stability, sound judgment, and a resolve that defies even the gravest challenges.

“One of the hallmarks of Femi’s leadership is his remarkable ability to identify and nurture talents. He has always championed the best and the brightest, ensuring that only those most qualified are entrusted with key responsibilities that drive our national progress. His success in recognising and supporting capable individuals has enriched our political landscape and strengthened our democratic institutions.

“I recall, not long after my election as Speaker, receiving a personal call from Femi. Rather than offering unsolicited advice or overstepping boundaries, he simply extended a sincere word of encouragement and assured me of his steadfast support. This gesture, modest yet significant, perfectly encapsulates his approach: maintaining an appropriate distance, avoiding entanglements in rivalry, yet always ready to offer friendship and guidance.

“Moreover, Femi’s determination and depth of character are undeniable. In the face of unjustified attacks, he meets every challenge with calm, resolve, and the poise of a true leader, fully aware that even personal attacks come with the territory of public service. His ability to stay composed and turn adversity into a display of inner strength sets an example not only for his colleagues but for all Nigerians,” he said.