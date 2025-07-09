Why you can’t expel Obi, Ndam tells Abure, Arabambi

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Chairman of the Labour Party Forum of Chairmen and Secretary, Comrade Solomon Ndam has disowned the statement credited to Barr.Julius Abure, a former National Chairman of the party and Dr Abayomi Arabambi a former National Secretary of the party, saying that Peter Obi will be expelled from the party.

Ndam said Abure ceased to be the National Chairman of the party by the Supreme Court verdict in Abuja, hence does not have the constitutional mandate to expel anyone from the party.

“As the Forum of All Chairmen and Secretaries of the labour party, we are not aware of any NEC meeting of the party to expel our presidential candidate Peter Obi from the party as we are also members of NEC”, Ndam said in a statement issued to our correspondent on Tuesday.

According to him: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement made by the factional publicity secretary of Labour party in person Dr Abayomi Arabambi claiming that Barr.Julius Abure is the national chairman of the Labour party.

“To set the record straight, Abure has since been removed as the national chairman of the Labour party by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FG to reposition Cooperative Societies to enhance community wealth

“In line with article 14 A/B of the labour party constitution,Alh. Bashiru Lamidi Apapa being the deputy national chairman of our party is now the acting national chairman of our great party, the labour party.

“Therefore, any individual speaking for Abure is doing so on his own but not speaking for the labour party”, he said.

Ndam said the Bashiru Lamidi Apapa will soon convey a National Working Committee meeting which will usher in the preparation for the NEC meeting ahead of the national convention of the party to elect new national leadership involving the critical stakeholders of the party along with Governor Alex Oti who is the leader of our party.