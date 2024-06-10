Ekiti Bureau of Tourism announces partnership with media

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development has announced that it is entertaining into “a strategic partnership with the press, aimed at enhancing the visibility and global acceptance of the state’s rich tourism assets.”

This collaboration, according to a statement by the Director, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Wale Ojo-Lanre, on Sunday, “underscores our commitment to leveraging the power of the media to create awareness about both the tangible and intangible cultural and natural attractions that Ekiti State offers.”

Ambassador Ojo-Lanre highlighted the essence of Tourism and how the state government will deploy the same for development.

“Tourism is not just about exploring destinations; it is about storytelling, about showcasing the unique heritage, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture that define a place.

“The press plays an indispensable role in this narrative, serving as a bridge between our local treasures and the wider world.

“By engaging with the media, we can ensure that the stories of Ekiti State’s tourism assets reach a global audience, fostering greater appreciation and attracting more visitors.

“Our strategic partnership with the press is based on mutual recognition of the critical role that effective communication plays in tourism development.

“The Bureau of Tourism Development is committed to not relegating the press to the background. Instead, we are bringing the press to the forefront of our promotional efforts, ensuring that every remarkable aspect of Ekiti State is highlighted and celebrated.

“This collaboration will involve regular press briefings, familiarisation tours, and exclusive media events designed to provide journalists with firsthand experiences of our tourism offerings. By doing so, we aim to equip the press with compelling stories and vivid images that will captivate audiences worldwide.

“Ekiti State is home to a wealth of tourism assets, from stunning natural landscapes and historic landmarks to vibrant festivals and cultural practices. Through our partnership with the Press, we are confident that these assets will receive the recognition they deserve, positioning Ekiti State as a premier tourism destination.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with the press and are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring.

“Together, we will shine a spotlight on the beauty and uniqueness of Ekiti State, inviting the world to discover and enjoy our rich tourism offerings.

“This partnership is a significant step towards making Ekiti State a globally recognized tourism destination. We thank the Press for their continued support and dedication to promoting the essence of Ekiti State,” he said.