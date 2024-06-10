…Says Ministry of Environment didn’t grant permit, special uniforms to imposters

By Nosa Akenzua

Activities of ‘iron Condemn’ scavengers remained banned in all twenty five local government areas of Delta State, and offenders shall be apprehended and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to deviants and those contemplating breaking laws and regulations.

Chief Executive Officer of Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, reaffirmed the state government’s position at the weekend in swift reaction to numerous reports of alleged persisting activities of Iron Condemn scavengers in some parts of the state.

He said some persons who are determined to break the law decided to illegally produce branded uniforms/muffler, and inscribed on them “Ministry of Environment” so as to deceive unsuspecting members of the public with a view to legitimizing their illegal operations in some parts of the state.

Oghenesivbe, further disclosed during a public affairs talkshow on radio, that the Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Hon Ejiro Jamani confirmed in a telephone conversation that there was never a time his ministry issued permits or branded uniforms to Iron Condemn scavengers to operate in any part of the state, and urged members of the public to promptly report any iron condemn scavenger in their area or community to the police, local vigilantes or the state taskforce on environment for arrest and criminal prosecution.

The State Orientation Bureau Chief assured that the state government and law enforcement agents shall intensify efforts to ensure total compliance, pointing out that the activities of Iron Condemn scavengers remained a major threat to privacy, peace and security in the state, and that government will do everything lawful to completely eradicate their illegal operations.

He confirmed that security reports from across the state indicated that the Iron Condemn Scavengers vandalized properties, encroached on properties, trespassed unauthorized areas, stole gas cylinders, security lights, children bicycles, raped and assaulted their victims, which was why government outlawed their criminal activities in the state.

“His Excellency, the governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is committed to his vision of enhanced peace and security in the state. He has the political willpower and the good conscience to fulfill his electioneering campaigns promises to the people, support and ensure the enforcement of subsisting laws and regulations.

“Iron Condemn Scavengers remained banned in all parts of Delta State, in line with subsisting laws and regulations. The state government has directed law enforcement agents and the state taskforce on environment to intensify compliance, arrest and prosecute deviants and offenders.

“Penalty for breaking the law regarding iron condemn activities ranges from fine to terms of imprisonment or both. Any scavenger caught operating under the guise of a registered operator by the State Ministry of Environment shall be prosecuted and jailed.

“Delta State Ministry of Environment confirmed to the State Orientation and Communications Bureau that the ban on Iron Condemn is in full force in the state.

“The State Ministry of Environment did not issue permit to any scavenger, and didn’t authorize the use of special uniforms or branded mufflers. There are no authorized or licensed or recognized iron condemn scavengers in Delta State. Their operations remain banned,” Oghenesivbe affirmed.