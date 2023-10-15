Diezani Alison-Madueke may escape trial in UK over bribery allegation

A report by The Guardian indicates that Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, may escape trial in the United Kingdom (UK) despite being charged with bribery by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

A Southwark Crown Court official quoted in the report said: “Her case has just been transferred to us,” from the Westminster Magistrate Court, where she appeared on October 3.

Asked when the former minister is due before a Judge at the court, he said: “She has a plea and pre-trial preparation hearing on October 30.”

When asked how long the trial may likely be for, the source replied: “This hearing is for her to take a plea. If she pleads guilty, she will not need to face trial. If she enters a no guilty plea, a trial date will then be set.”

Allison-Madueke, 63, who also served as President of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries during her tenure as minister under President Goodluck Jonathan, is alleged by the NCA to have pocketed about £100,000 in bribes in exchange for awarding multi-million pounds worth of oil contracts.

The NCA allegations also stated that she and her family benefitted from chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, and luxury holidays, among others.

