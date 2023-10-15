Problems facing girl-child education in Nigeria

Poverty, peer pressure, early marriage, unwanted pregnancy, negligence, rape, ignorance, being their family’s burden bearers and lack of parental care are parts of the challenges hindering girl child education in Nigeria. ADA DIKE reports:

Every October 11, the world celebrates the girl child.

It’s a day set aside to promote girls’ empowerment, education and rights, but when one looks closely around one’s community, he or she would discover that many girls are left to survive from a tender age in a harsh economy.

In many areas inhabited by low income earners, many parents still invest more on their male children by ensuring that they go to good schools while the girls help them in trading or farming.

Sunday Times spoke to a counsellor, Mrs. Uzezi Opute, who lamented how some parents only feed their children but don’t care what becomes of their female children in future.

Opute, who lives in Alimosho area of Lagos, disclosed that some parents prepare their girl children for marriage without empowering them to be financially self reliant.

Many young girls, according to her, between the ages of six and 15 years are not in school despite the fact that there is free education in government schools in Lagos.

“In a yet to be completed building where some street urchins live, some young girls live with them and they smoke Indian hemp like the men. The funniest aspect of it is that the mother of one of the girls comes to that camp to see her,” says Opute.

“Also one of my neighbours is using her 15 year-old daughter to get money from men. I have counseled the girl several times, but to no avail. This girl dropped out of primary school and went to learn hair dressing but was sent home for misconduct. Since then, she has become a source of income for her mother,” she added.

She then called on parents to nurture their daughters well as they are the ones that will cater for their parents at old age.

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said about 122 million girls across the globe are out of school.

With the theme: “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Wellbeing,” the yearly celebration serves as a reminder about the importance of empowering girls worldwide. It also highlights the importance of supporting and training girls’ potential, ensuring their rights are protected, and promoting their overall well-being.

Committed to celebrating the day to ensure that all girls have access to quality education and a dignified life, UNESCO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting girls and protecting their rights.

“To achieve gender equality in education across the globe, we must sustain our efforts, equipping girls with tools and fostering environments conducive to their success,” they stated.

The first International Day of the Girl Child was observed in 2012, arising from the United Nations General Assembly adoption of Resolution 66/170 that declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.

This day was adopted by United Nations to raise awareness of gender inequality, child marriage, education deprivation and other sensitive issues faced by girls due to their gender and to eliminate them.

Among the 122 million girls UNESCO said are out of school, majority of them can be found in sub-Saharan Africa, though there have been improvement since 2012.

Some stakeholders mentioned late school enrollment, culture and traditions, ignorance as some of impediments militating against the success recorded so far towards ensuring that girls are educated in Nigeria.

It is on this note that the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (CON), has said that empowering the girl child with knowledge is investing in the nation’s future.

Speaking at the National Girls Interactive Session with Policy and Decision Makers in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl child, she called on all and sundry to protect the girl child from every form of violence with a view to create a safe and inclusive environment for them to succeed.

She said: “Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today. It’s high time we break down barriers that have held them back for long. Education is the key weapon that we must use to ensure that every girl is free from discrimination and intimidation.”

“This is one of the reasons I have taken it as a priority to encourage the girl child so she can achieve her potential.”

She charged the girls and boys present to join voluntary clubs like Boys Scouts, Girls Guide, and Red Cross, among others.

Also speaking, the Minister for Women Affairs Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye noted that the Federal Government is committed to ensure that harmful and discriminatory practices against the girl child are eliminated.

Kennedy-Ohanenye warned those who assault girls sexually to desist from doing it again as government will prosecute the offenders.

In the same vein, a group known as Clipeg Solutions Initiative has warned that girls are not just the future; they are leaders of today.

“By investing in their education, mentorship, and opportunities, we enable them to become leaders in various fields. When girls are given the chance to lead, they bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and resilience to the table, contributing significantly to social, economic, and political progress.”

They maintained that “Every girl deserves to grow up in a safe environment, free from discrimination and violence. Investing in girls’ rights means advocating for equal access to education, healthcare, and opportunities. It means creating a society where girls are encouraged to dream big, pursue their passions, and achieve their goals without any limitations based on their gender.

“Promoting Well-being: Girls’ well-being encompasses physical, mental, and emotional health. It involves providing access to proper nutrition, healthcare, and mental health support. When girls are healthy and supported, they can focus on their education, pursue their interests, and develop into confident individuals ready to make a positive impact on the world.

READ ALSO: Ex-Senate President Lawan loses mother

“Taking Action: Investing in girls’ rights requires collective effort. Communities, governments, and organizations must collaborate to create policies and programs that empower girls. By providing equal opportunities, eradicating gender-based violence, and fostering supportive environments, we can ensure that every girl has the chance to thrive,” they stated.

To make the world a better place, all hands must be on deck to invest in girls’ rights, support their access to quality education, and create a brighter future for them.

QUOTE:

When girls are given the chance to lead, they bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and resilience to the table, contributing significantly to social, economic, and political progress.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com