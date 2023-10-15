FCTA to disconnect 30,000 houses over unpaid water bill

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has said that 30,000 households will be disconnected over non-payment of utility bills.

Daniel Salka, acting general manager of the board, said the disconnection exercise became necessary to recover all unpaid debts from customers.

Salka said many consumers have been “enjoying uninterrupted water supply but are not ready to be responsive”.

He said only 15,000 of the board’s 50,000 customers are paying the water utility bills regularly.

Salka added that officials of the board have been directed to ensure compliance with the disconnection to increase the revenue base of the FCT administration.

He also “challenged the staff to wake up to their responsibility by ensuring no further delay in meter reading and transmission of the same to the billing office to ensure early printing of bills”.

The acting general manager also directed all the commercial officers to ensure early distribution of water bills to customers “to make sure at least 80 percent of revenue is collected to justify their pay”.

Salka said he would personally lead the distribution of bills to customers in the city.

