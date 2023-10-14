Ex-Senate President Lawan loses mother

The Immediate-past President of the Senate, Senator (Dr.) Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has lost his beloved Mother, Hajiya Halima (Baba) Ibrahim.

Senator Lawan’s mother passed on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at her residence in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State. She was aged 86 years old.

Hajiya Halima Ibrahim will be buried according to Islamic rites today, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Gashua by 11am.

Funeral prayers will, thereafter, be said for the deceased at the Gashua Central Mosque, located in the Emir’s Palace.

READ ALSO: Meet Adegoke Micheal Hammad ‘ Music Pivot’

Senator Ahmad Lawan appreciates the outpouring of love and support already received from friends, relatives, and colleagues.

“The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers during this time of immense sadness. Your love and support have been a source of strength, and they are forever thankful,” he said.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com