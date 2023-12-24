Christmas: Spread Love, Compassion To Less-Privileged, Sanwo-Olu Urges Residents

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to residents of the state to show love and compassion to the less-privileged around them in the spirit of the season.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said there is a need for peaceful coexistence that will bring about togetherness and harmonious relationship among the citizens of diverse beliefs as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Speaking at the 2023 Lagos State Christmas Carol Of Nine Lessons Service, at Lagos House, Ikeja, with the theme ‘King of Righteousness,” taken from the book of Hebrew chapter 7 verse 2, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu admonished the residents to remain steadfast in God despite the economic challenges currently facing the nation, noting that there is going to be the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We must also follow His teachings and actions which exemplifies a righteous living. As we strive to follow His footsteps, let us remember that through faith in Him, we can experience true righteousness and find hope and fulfillment in our lives.”

“There is no doubt in the fact that as individuals and as a nation, the times are challenging. We must, however, not despair or lose hope. Let us continue to trust in God and have faith in the good intentions of the people we have put in positions of authority.”

”The task is challenging but with our ceaseless prayers, I believe very strongly that the pains we are experiencing today will pale into insignificance, when the fruits of our sacrifice begin to manifest in abundance.”

”I pray that the good Lord will preserve our lives in good health to witness, feel and enjoy the new glory of our state and our nation. As a government, we will continue to roll out welfare programmes aimed at cushioning the pains and difficulties being experienced in critical aspects of living,” he said

He urged residents to continue to be law-abiding, as they celebrate the Yuletide season and be their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper, especially at this time.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, described the event as an avenue to take stock and reflect on all activities of the government from the beginning of the year and express gratitude to God that despite challenges Lagos is still standing tall.

He said “‘I enjoin us all to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ as demonstrated in His humility and service to humanity.

”While we are in celebration mode towards the Christmas and New Year celebrations, I wish to implore us all to keep safe and be our brothers’ keeper, by extending love and the spirit of sharing to the less privileged, while we continue to uphold our dear country, Nigeria in prayers’.

He added that that the season taught all to extend hands of generosity and brotherliness towards mankind, which according to him transcends the yuletide seasons.