I am a woman who knows what she wants -Mercy Eke

Nigerian reality TV sensation Mercy Eke, renowned for her prominence on the Big Brother Naija reality show, demonstrated unwavering resilience during an episode of Hero’s Therapy where she answered questions from a groundbreaking card game called ‘A Plethora of Thoughts’.

Recall that Mercy Eke won the Big Brother Naija Season 4, also known as Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem session in 2019, making her the first woman to win the reality show. However, her journey to victory was not without controversy. Some speculated that her win might have been impacted by the disqualification of fellow Housemate Tacha Akide, stirring debates about the outcome.

In response to the speculations, Mercy Eke embraced the opportunity to join and compete in the 2023 Big Brother All-Stars Game. The reality star expressed that she accepted the invitation to demonstrate her deserving victory in 2019 and showcase her potential to win once more this season.

Securing the position of first runner-up in the Big Brother All-Stars competition 2023, with Ilebaye Odiniya taking the top spot, Mercy engaged in a revealing discussion with Hero Daniel during the Hero Daniel Therapy session.

The conversation delved into her experience in the Big Brother Naija house, accompanied by the revelation of captivating truths facilitated by the innovative card game, ‘A Plethora of Thought.’

Overcoming Betrayal and Negativity

On overcoming betrayal and negativity, Mercy said, “I feel more expressive, and it feels good to be out of the house. I feel betrayed. I was hurt both inside and outside of the BBNaija House.’

She further shared her path to stardom and expressed how she navigated setbacks in the house and how she looks forward to finding and rediscovering herself.

Dreams and Aspirations: A Vision for the Future

In the session, Mercy expressed that her plan to start a family is crucial. The reality star mentioned her plans to further her education, expand her brand and impact the world.

She believes her ambitions stem from an unwavering belief in her abilities and a deep-rooted optimism that good will always prevail.

A Plethora of Thoughts Card Game

Once Hero Daniels shuffled the card game, Mercy would pick a card that questioned if she had ever normalised the bare minimum due to someone’s inconsistency.

“I am a woman who knows what she wants, and I have never settled for anything below my standards. I move on when not treated the way I deserve’, she said in response to the question.

READ ALSO: Christmas: Pray For Tinubu, Kyari, Others Reforming…

“A Plethora of Thoughts” presents a transformative experience, encouraging introspection, self-reflection, and personal growth. By offering thought-provoking prompts and engaging gameplay, the game empowers individuals to explore their emotions, confront challenges, and embark on a journey of self-discovery. It provides a safe and supportive environment for individuals to express their thoughts and feelings, ultimately improving their mental well-being.

Other Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates who have played the game include Ilebaye Odiniya, Cross Okonkwo, and Pere Egbi.