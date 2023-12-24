Christmas: NYCN President felicitates with Christians, tasks youths on patriotism

… Says “Nigeria is ours, we must not lose hope”

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ (Christmas), the President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukubo SaraIgbe Sukubo said it is a session to be reminded of the significance of love, compassion, and unity.

In a special message issues on Sunday, Sukubo said Christmas is a time of reflection, a time to appreciate the bonds that unite the citizenry as a nation and as a community of faith.

He said “It is a season that transcends religious and cultural boundaries, fostering a spirit of goodwill and harmony. In the spirit of togetherness, let us take a moment to reflect on the values that make us stronger as individuals and as a nation.”

According to him, amidst the challenges Nigerians, particularly as young people face, navigating the complexities of the world, the message of Christmas resounds with hope.

Sukubo in the message said “the birth of Jesus Christ heralds a message of renewal, resilience, and the triumph of light over darkness. In the face of adversity, let us draw inspiration from this message and strive for a future where the light of understanding and tolerance prevails.

“I enjoin you all to imbibe the teachings of Christmas in your lives, as required from every Christians.”

Particularly challenging the youths, he said “as youths, the pivotal role we play in shaping the destiny of our great nation cannot be over emphasized. So, in this season of celebration, let us commit ourselves to fostering a culture of inclusivity, where every Nigerian, regardless of background or belief, feels a sense of belonging. Our diversity is our strength, and by embracing it, we can build a more harmonious and prosperous future.

“Moreover, let us extend a hand of kindness to those who are less fortunate. Christmas is a time for giving, and as young leaders, we have the power to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Whether through community service, charitable initiatives, or simply offering a kind word to those in need, let us exemplify the true spirit of Christmas through our actions.

“In the spirit of unity, I encourage us to bridge the generational gap. Our elders possess a wealth of knowledge and experience, and by fostering intergenerational dialogue, we can build a society that values the wisdom of the past while embracing the innovation of the future. Let this Christmas be a time of connection, where the young and old come together to create a legacy of strength and resilience.

“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of Christ, let us not forget that our dear nation Nigeria needs us. We are blessed to be Nigerians, I appeal that we support President Bola Tinubu, the States Governors and all other leaders for the development of our nation.

“We must always remember that we don’t have any other Country, Nigeria is ours, we must not lose hope and we must continue to thrive to make our County better.”

In conclusion, he said he wished that the spirit of Christmas inspire the youths to be better individuals, compassionate leaders, patriotic and catalysts for positive change in their communities and the nation at large.