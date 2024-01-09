Police investigate decomposing body of mother in Bayelsa

BY AHERHOKE OKIOMA

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have commenced an investigation into the discovery of the decomposing body of a mother of three children in a gutter along Akali Street in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The corpse of the woman, which was discovered on Sunday morning following an offensive odor, showed signs that she had been strangled to death and dragged a few kilometers to the gutter.

Residents of Akaili Street identified her as Ese, who hailed from the Egbo community of Delta State. She also traded in the sale of cow skin, popularly known as Kpomo, at the Opolo market.

Accusing fingers are already pointing towards her ex-husband and father of her children, who many claimed was engaged in a dangerous domestic squabble with the deceased, even though they were separated last April.

The younger sister of the deceased, 16-year-old Precious, approached a family member after a search, reporting that her aunt was lying inside the gutter.

The family member, who didn’t want his name in print, said, “Precious was asked if her deceased sister had a history of illness, but she said no.”

The former husband, who they claimed is nowhere to be found and had his mobile phone switched off, is identified as Collins. They also alleged that he was the last person who visited the deceased at home and was engaged in a violent quarrel with her.

Another family member, who pleaded for anonymity, told newsmen, “Collins came to the house while the deceased wasn’t around and went away with the three children, without her consent.”

“On the 27th of December, she met him on the road and forcefully retrieved the children back to the house. Thereafter, the same day, he came to our house in the night, and that was the last day I saw my aunt.”

“The following day, he came, and we inquired to know where my aunt was since we didn’t see her throughout the night. He (Collins) claimed the deceased had traveled and would be back by Sunday.”

Another family member, however, pointed out, “At first, we thought it was a ritual-related death. Not until we broke the culvert and brought her out. Our sister was strangled to death; she left her three children behind. Who is going to care for them?”

“She was murdered and thrown inside a gutter, so sad. The prime suspect is Mr. Collins, the father of her three children, because, according to information, he visited her last the night we started the search for her.”

“He allegedly killed her at her house, and brought her to this point and dumped her in the gutter. Her face was decomposed, and she had started smelling because it happened days before we discovered her.”

“We have been trying to reach him, but his phone is switched off, but he will never get away with this devilish act.”

Contacted on the development, the Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Musa Mohammed, confirmed the development and said the police team had evacuated the corpse of the deceased and had commenced an investigation. “But no suspect has been arrested.”